NPP elections: Hafiz Bin Salih to contest Upper West Regional chairman position

Politics of Monday, 23 October 2017

Source: progressnewsonline.com

2017-10-23

Posters of the Second Vice Chairman of the ruling New Patriotic Party (NPP), Mr Hafiz Bin Salih are popping up on Facebook and on walls in the Wa Municipality indicating his readiness to contest for the regional chairmanship position of the party in the Upper West Region.

Hafiz who doubles as the Acting Regional Secretary of the NPP has not been appointed to any political position since the party came into power and many have come to agree that the current Regional Chairman, Alhaji Abubakar has nursed him will to take over from him as he contests the regional Chairmanship position.

The Wa Central Constituency Secretary of the NPP, Iddrisu Bomson also posted on his Facebook wall, “In climbing the Ladder of life the going is not ever without difficulties and success are waiting only for those who can persevere. CONGRATULATIONS DR BIN SALIH HAFIZ. May the sky be your starting point.”

Meanwhile, the party is still yet to draw their road map to electing officers for the party.