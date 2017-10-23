Nduom not bowing out of flagbearership race – PPP

PPP 2016 Flagbearer, Dr. Papa Kwesi Nduom <a href="//ghanaweb-d.openx.net/w/1.0/rc?cs=b2ad7fa7fd&cb=149916385127052"> <br /> <img src="https://www.ghanamma.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/10/1508796973_964_ai" border="0" alt="" /></a>

The PPP says it is not true the 2016 flagbearer of the party, Dr. Papa Kwesi Nduom will no longer contest the flagbearership position.

Such a decision will only be communicated after the party opens nominations for the position for the next elections.

The Director of operations of the party, Nana Ofori Owusu, in an interview with Radio Ghana said those deducing from his speech that he has bowed out of the flagbearership race are spreading false information.

Mr. Owusu said Dr. Nduom’s statement at the party’s 4th National Convention on Saturday at Bolga in the Upper East Region only paved the way for the younger ones to take positions in the party.

قالب وردپرس

Comments