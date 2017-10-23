Minister vows to deal with workers awarding contracts to themselves

General News of Monday, 23 October 2017

Source: classfmonline.com

The Minister for Roads and Highways, Kwasi Amoako Attah, has alleged that some workers at the Ministry of Roads and Highways have established their own companies and are awarding contracts to themselves.

He said investigations have commenced on the matter, and any worker found culpable will not go unpunished.

“All the workers in the ministry and agencies; highways, feeder roads, urban roads, I’m warning them. Some of the workers who work under my ministry and have established their own companies and awarding contracts to themselves, I’m investigating all, and if anybody found in the act…,” he warned.

Speaking to the host of Kumasi Morning Show, Nana Kwadwo Jantuah, on Kumasi 104.1FM on Monday, October 23, 2017 he entreated workers who see him establishing a company and awarding contracts to himself to report him to the President for him to be punished since he will not hesitate to punish any worker found culpable.

“I, and my Deputy Ministers, we are part of this warning, because we work at the ministry. Anybody who works at the Ministry of Highways and its agencies, they should also watch me. And if you see that, I’m hiding behind some companies or have established a company, come out, come out on radio and report to the President. We all know the kind of President we have, how disciplined he is and how serious he is to build Ghana,” he said.

He indicated that the act is tantamount to conflict of interest, which infringes the constitution of Ghana.

He asked workers in the ministry who want contracts to rescind and establish their companies since “you are entitled to it, rescind and establish your company and do your contract”.

According to the Minister, contractors have informed him that all his staff have companies and have been competing with them.

He expressed worry that the contractors have been paying tax, but are not getting contracts.