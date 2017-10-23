Mayweather admitted to Bastie Samir’s toughness when they trained together

General News of Monday, 23 October 2017

2017-10-23

Even the great Floyd Mayweather admitted to his toughness after training with him.



Braimah Kamoko, popularly known as Bukom Banku was handed his first professional defeat by US-based Bastie Samir last Saturday.

The convincing defeat which came by a seventh round knockout from the not so popular Samir got a section of Ghanaians trolling Bukom Banku, who often described himself as the African Mayweather, on social media.

But it turns out that the ‘Banku beater’ is no minnow in the game and is highly regarded even by the great Floyd Mayweather.

Having faced the Ghanaian in a 15 round sparring session, Mayweather admitted to Samir’s toughness and tenacity.

“This is the 3rd guy I boxed in a 15 round sparring session. He fights at 168lbs and he just keep coming no matter”, he posted on Instagram sometime ago.

He even hanged out with rapper, 50 Cent, then a member of Mayweather’s close cirlce.