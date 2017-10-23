Mahama called me after my defeat – Bukom Banku

Former President John Mahama with Bukom Banku <a href="//ghanaweb-d.openx.net/w/1.0/rc?cs=b2ad7fa7fd&cb=149916385127052"> <br /> <img src="https://www.ghanamma.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/10/1508774768_745_ai" border="0" alt="" /></a>

Ghanaian boxer, Braimah Kamoko (Bukom Banku), has said former President John Dramani Mahama called him after the Saturday bout against Samir Bastie.

“It’s true I am NDC, but I have other NPP members like Adjiri Blankson who supported my fight. I have NDC people who were against me so the trolling does not bother me.

“John Mahama called me on my phone after the fight and he said God is with me,” Banku said on Kasapa FM Monday, October 23.

He dispelled assertions that his opponent used black magic against him during the fight.

“Juju is not used in boxing. I’ve been beaten and I accept my defeat,” he said.

Bukom Banko, who until Saturday was unbeaten, was knocked out by Bastie Samir in the seventh round in a fight dubbed ”Make or Break” at the Bukom Boxing Arena, in Accra.

