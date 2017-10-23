LIVESTREAMING: Bukom Banku talks about defeat

General News of Monday, 23 October 2017

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

2017-10-23

play videoBukom Banku <a href="//ghanaweb-d.openx.net/w/1.0/rc?cs=b2ad7fa7fd&cb=149916385127052"> <br /> <img src="https://www.ghanamma.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/10/1508768463_760_ai" border="0" alt="" /></a>

Bukom Banku is live on Accra based station, Kasapa 102.5 fm, the boxer has accepted a rematch with Bastie Samir after he lost to the 31 year old over the weekend at the Bukom Boxing Arena.

The self acclaimed ‘African Mayweather’ revealed that, former President of Ghana John Dramani Mahama called him to console him after his defeat. He has also accepted to meet Bastie Samir to congratulate him.

According to Banku, he doesn’t care about Ayitey Powers funny comments he passed about him.

“Ayitey Powers is an alcoholic, he has to go back to T.B Joshua to pray for him.”

Watch the video below