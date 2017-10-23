Kwabena Agyapong will only be reinstated after the second coming of Christ

General News of Monday, 23 October 2017

The outspoken Brong Ahafo Regional Youth Organizer of the New Patriotic Party, Kwame Baffoe popularly known as Abronye DC has stated that the suspended General Secretary of the party will not be recalled anytime soon.

Speaking to Kumasi based Abusua FM, the loud mouth youth leader stated that it is only the second coming of Christ that will guarantee the reinstatement of the former General Secretary.

His comment comes in the wake of widely circulated reports that, he (Abronye DC) has called for the reinstatement of Kwabena Agyapong.

However reacting to the report, Abronye DC denied ever calling for the reinstatement of Kwabena Agyapong adding that he will be the last person to call for the reinstatement of Kwabena Agyapong looking at the collateral damage he caused prior to the 2016 elections.

He further added that ‘I was part of the four people that petitioned against Kwabena’s suspension and I have always said that he will be reinstated as General Secretary the day Jesus Christ will return to this world.’

Abronye DC emphasized that ‘’I will resist any attempt by the party to bring back Kwabena Agyapong as General Secretary unless I am dead or when Jesus Christ returns to this world…he can start his own political party and be the General Secretary there.” he emphasized.