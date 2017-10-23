‘Illegal’ installation of new Ga Mantse spark tensions in Accra

General News of Monday, 23 October 2017

Source: yen.com.gh

2017-10-23

The Ga Kingdom has destooled its current king, Boni Nii Tackie Adama Latse II, with Dr Kelvin Nii Tackie Abia Tackie being installed as the new king. ?For over a decade the Ga Kingdom has been divided, with confusion surrounding who is best qualified to occupy the position as king in the Kingdom.

However, on Friday Dr Kelvin Nii Tackie Abia Tackie, who will now be known by stool name as King Tackie Teiko Tsuru II, was installed at the Palace, with the current king forcefully removed.

This comes after as many as four persons expressed interest in becoming kings of the Ga Kingdom. ?

Early this year Nii Tackie Obli II was installed as King by the kingmakers of Abola Piam We of the Ga State. ?However, his legitimacy was challenged by King Tackie Tawiah II and Boni Nii Tackie Adama Latse II who have all been crowned kings this year.

?The kingmakers have now chosen King Tackie Teiko Tsuru II as the new Ga Mantse. In a release to the media, the new king was described as a good communicator whose skills will come in handy for the successful governing of the Ga State.

?The installation of the 46-year-old comes after the Ga Traditional Council wrote to the Greater Accra Regional House of Chiefs to disregard now destooled king Nii Adama Latse as the Ga Mantse.

The installation of a new king is however bound to spark more turmoil in the Ga Kingdom, with certain quarters very much on the side of the newly crowned king, while others also support the destooled king.