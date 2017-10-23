I wasn’t installed by politics – Ga Mantse

General News of Monday, 23 October 2017

The newly-installed Ga Mantse, Nii Tackie Teiko Tsuru II, has stated that he was installed by the right traditional process and the right kingmakers and not by the political powers that be.

Shortly after his induction into the Ga Traditional Council as President and substantive Ga Mantse under heavy police presence at the Ga Mantse Palace, North Kaneshie, on Monday, October 23, he said: “I’m here to fulfil the mandate of our fathers. Nobody will decide who becomes Ga Mantse apart from the Ga Paramount Stool Dzaasetse, Dr Nii Tetteh Kwei II, and his Ga Dzaase Council. The Sakumo Wulomo does rites for the Ga Mantse, but he does not install a Ga Mantse.”

“I have an agenda for the Ga girlchild. There is cholera and several communicable diseases that affect our community and you sing and talk about a gazette that was acquired fraudulently. We appeal to the authorities to reverse that action because we have resolved that we are not afraid; politics will not be brought into this reign, I wasn’t installed by politics, it was because people saw that the 2014 ruling which declared the Ga Stool vacant must be enforced and that was what was enforced.

“We didn’t bring the stool house like how they [rival group] did. We asked for the keys and it was given willingly, not under duress, not with a gun,” he noted.

He said: “Ga has serious problems which need solutions. There are children who cannot read nor write. There are youth that need entrepreneurial skills… Why are you using the little things to divide us? No law in the land will determine who becomes Ga Mantse, we are sons of the soil.”

His induction comes barely a week after Nii Tackie Adama Latse II was also inducted into the Greater Accra Regional House of Chiefs as Ga Mantse.

Nii Tackie Teiko Tsuru II was installed as the new Ga chief on Saturday, October 21.