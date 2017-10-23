Government to implement business regulatory reforms – Deputy Trade Minister

Business News of Monday, 23 October 2017

Source: atinkaonline.com

2017-10-23

play videoCarlos Kingsley Ahenkorah, Deputy Minister of Trade and Industry <a href="//ghanaweb-d.openx.net/w/1.0/rc?cs=b2ad7fa7fd&cb=149916385127052"> <br /> <img src="https://www.ghanamma.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/10/1508801385_643_ai" border="0" alt="" /></a>

The Deputy Minister of Trade and Industry Mr. Carlos Kingsley Ahenkorah has said government is not relenting on improving business environment and is therefore aggressively implementing a business environment and regulatory reform.

Speaking at the opening ceremony of Ghana-Morocco Business forum in Accra, the Member of Parliament for Tema West who doubles as the deputy Minister of Trade said, the reform is aimed at making Ghana the most business friendly economy in Africa.

The Ghana-Morocco business forum organized by Africa Power Road is aimed at strengthening the bilateral business relations between the two countries.

According to the legislator, the three-day friendly visit by King Mohammed XI, the King of Morocco to Ghana was towards the enhancement of trade and investment relation for the mutual benefit of both countries.

Mr. Carlos Kingsley Ahenkorah added per the United Nations Annual data reports, trade flows between Ghana and Morocco declined to 3.9% between 2012 and 2016.

The CEO of Chamber of Commerce and Industry of Ghana Mr. Mark Badu-Aboagye said his outfit will continue to engage with government and other stakeholders to ensure that an enabling business environment is created and improved to sustain business and also improve trade rate across the globe.

According to him, exports and imports from both countries last year stood very low.

He added that, the available data re-enforces the need to deepen trade relations between Ghana and Morocco to tap into the economic potentials for our mutual benefit.