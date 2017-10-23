Government committed to supporting the private sector – Deputy Trade Minister

Business News of Monday, 23 October 2017

Deputy Minister for Trade and Industry, Carlos Ahenkorah has stated that government is diligently implementing the business environment and regulatory reforms to ensure Ghana becomes the most business-friendly environment in Africa.

Speaking at the opening ceremony of the Ghana-Morocco Business Forum in Accra, the Deputy Minister reiterated government’s commitment to supporting the private sector in order to deepen the business relations between Ghana and the rest of the world.

He said, “a centralised consultation work portal for business regulations to act as a one-stop portal, two-way public consultation forum will soon be developed”.

“All government ministries, department and agencies are collaborating to ensure the removal of bottlenecks and impediments that are adversely affecting business operation in Ghana,” he added.

Carlos Ahenkorah urged the forum to discuss the best ways to benefit from government’s key industrial agenda.

He noted that the “Ghana International Trade Commission will be operationalised and empowered to ensure compliance with rules and regulations of the world trade system and deal with related matters”.

President of the African and South-South Commission of CGEM, Abdou Souleye Diop noted that for the trade relations between Ghana and Morocco to be sustainable, Ghanaian companies need to invest in Morocco as the Moroccans are doing in Ghana.

He called on the Ghana Chamber of Commerce and the Association of Ghana Industries to visit Morocco in 2018 to begin the process.

“We need to be really pragmatical, we need to build our cooperation in areas in which each of us have developed real expertise to share that expertise and also we need to be acting in the development plan of our countries in sectors that are key for our economies,” he said.