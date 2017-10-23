Ga Dangme youth urge calm as ‘illegal’ installation of new Ga Mantse sparks tensions

General News of Monday, 23 October 2017

Source: Myjoyonline.com

2017-10-23

Nii Tackie Teiko Tsuru II has been installed Ga Chief <a href="//ghanaweb-d.openx.net/w/1.0/rc?cs=b2ad7fa7fd&cb=149916385127052"> <br /> <img src="https://www.ghanamma.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/10/1508745627_412_ai" border="0" alt="" /></a>

The Ga Dangme Concerned Youth Association (GDCYA) says the installation of a chief for the Ga State is unlawful but has urged calm and peaceful resolution of disagreements that may arise as a result installation.

President of the Association, Nii Ayaafio Tetteh I, said in a statement, “We hope and pray that our forefathers will grant us wisdom to solve this Ga Mantse issue so there will be peace and development in our Ga Mashie land.”

Tension has been building in Accra following the installation of Nii Tackie Teiko Tsuru II (nee Dr. Kevin Tackie), as Ga Chief.

Also, a statement purporting to be from the Office of the Ga Mantse and signed by Nii Yaote Otoga II, the Paramount Stool Dzaasetse maintained that installation of Nii Tackie Teiko Tsuru II as new Ga Mantse is illegal.

The rituals to install Dr Tackie began late Friday and were carried through to Sunday, as some elders of the Ga State visited various shrines in Jamestown and its environs to perform rituals to mark the installation of the new King.

Reports monitored by Myjoyonline.com suggest that Kingmakers of the Ga Paramount Stool including the Dzaasetse, Dr. Nii Tetteh Kwei and Ga Stool father (Ga Seitse) and Nii Tetteh Ashong V back the installation of the new King.

However, Nii Ayaafio Tetteh I, who is also the Gbeseamontsewe Oblantai Mantse of Ga Mashie, said in the statement, “Members of this noble Association [GDCYA] are to be reminded that we don’t enstool or destool any traditional ruler here. We, however, accord respect to all rulers.”

The installation of Nii Tackie Teiko Tsuru II comes after the Ga Traditional Council rejected the induction of Nii Adama Latse into the National House of Chiefs.

Acting President of the Council and Otublohum Mantse, Nii Dodoo Nsaki II, had explained in a statement following the attempt to induct Nii Adama Latse into the National House of Chiefs that the process was illegal and therefore should be reversed.

The statement also said the following:

“The Ga Traditional Council has learnt with shock and dismay, the induction of Nii Adama Latse into the Greater Accra Regional House of Chiefs. The news got to us via the media. There are series of suits pending against his illegality to occupy the position of the Ga Mantse. This is a breach of natural justice and fairness to the contending parties, whose cases are pending before the Ga Traditional Council on the Djasetse suit, filed against Nii Yartey Otoga, purported King Maker of Nii Adama Latse.

“We ask that the position of the Greater Accra Regional House of Chiefs is reversed to bring calm and peace to the Ga state. We vehemently condemn this induction and do not support it. The Ga Mantse is the head of the Ga Traditional Area, and if he is not accepted by the Ga Traditional Council, then his position is illegal.

“There is an injunction by the High Court on the Ga Traditional Council not to induct Nii Adama Latse into its fold. The Ga Traditional Council on 13th February, 2017, was duly ordered that its defendants be restrained from inducting Nii Adama Latse as Ga Mantse, and also restrained from transmitting his Chieftaincy declaration forms for Gazette notification at the National House of Chiefs.

“Meanwhile, we are aware of several suits, injunctions and contempt applications pending against Nii Adama Latse at the Ga Traditional Council, Greater Accra Regional House of Chiefs, National House of Chiefs, High Court, and the Court of Appeal in Kumasi.

“We, the members of the Ga Traditional Council, are law-abiding, and will not condone and connive illegality. We, therefore, consider this induction of Nii Adama Latse, null and void and of no legal effect.”

The Ga chieftaincy institution has been embroiled in many disputes with many cases in court challenging the legitimacy of Nii Adama Latse.

Armed police personnel are patrolling the streets of Ga Mashie and its environs to ensure the peace.