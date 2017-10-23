Flagstaff House Communications Bureau failed us – NDC Organiser

Politics of Monday, 23 October 2017

Greater Accra Regional Organizer of the opposition National Democratic Congress [NDC], Anthony Nukpenu has revealed that the communications outfit of the Flagstaff House at the Presidency level really worried the then ruling party prior to the 2016 elections.

“It is a fact that the communications outfit of the Flagstaff House at the Presidency level really worried the party, they can even get angry about it . . . but this is the time they should be sober and reflect on their actions,” he stated.

He added that nobody hated them nor intended sabotaging them at the time as they wrongly assumed.

According to him, he gets surprised when the communication outfit at the presidency gets angry for being accused of causing the party’s defeat.

“I ask myself, where are they now?…..and what are they into now?” he quizzed.

Speaking to Kasapa Fm on how the NDC tried to resolve such matters, he indicated “the party before the elections met on several occasions to address the egoist nature shown by most of our executives and party members, but unfortunately the meetings did not achieve its purpose even though the leader, then President of the republic knew about it all”.

He stressed that the numerous meetings fell on deaf ears because as and when the issues arise, “the culprits involved were called to order thinking they will do the right thing after the meeting, but they didn’t”.