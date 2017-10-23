Ex-Kotoko coach wants clubs punished for preventing television coverage

Sports News of Monday, 23 October 2017

Source: GHANAsoccernet.com

2017-10-23

Former Asante Kotoko and King Faisal trainer Hans Dieter Schmidt has called on the Ghana Football Association to resort to points deduction as the only means of controlling clubs that resist live telecast of their matches insisting that is the only language the clubs understand.

The German trainer who has been following Ghana football with keen enthusiasm says clubs will always continue to resist attempts to have their matches on television if the federation only resort to charging them with fines.

His call came after fans of Bechem United prevented broadcast sponsors of the Ghana Premier League, StarTimes, from telecasting their game with Great Olympics live on television.

The vociferous fans of the Bechem-based side vehemently stopped StarTimes and their partners GBC from broadcasting the game, blocking the entrance to the Nana Fosu Gyeabour Park with a heavy truck.

Some of the fans who showed no fear in whatever punishment the FA will hand them angrily chanted their readiness to pay any fine the federation splashes on them.

But Schmidt in a short response on Facebook wrote: ‘Let them lose the points.’

To until clubs suffer points deduction which can affect their stand on the table, they will always employ obsolete methods of drawing the game back.

Aduana Stars were fined GHC20,500 for committing the same offence but the punishment was not enough to deterr Bechem United from committing the same the same offence.