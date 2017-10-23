EPA Boss ignorant; must be blamed for gas explosions – Real estate developer

General News of Monday, 23 October 2017

The Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of the Environmental Protection Agency (EPA), Mr. Peter Abum Sarkodie is ignorant of the law regarding the siting of gas and petrol filling stations, according to a real estate developer, Mr. Frank Aboakye Danyansah.

“The EPA boss is not on top of his mandate to protect the environment against harmful activities”, the CEO of Dannywise Estate and Construction Limited opined.

“Negligence on his part led to the cause of the recent Medina Atomic gas explosion killing at least 7 persons and several others injured”, Mr. Frank Aboakye Danyansah accused.

Mr. Peter Abum Sarkodie is on record to have stated there is no law preventing siting of a gas and petrol filling stations in residential areas following public outcry and propositions that filling stations be sited outskirt those areas.

“I want to tell the EPA boss that he has goofed. He is simply not on top of his job”, Mr. Frank Aboagye Danyansah stated on Kumasi-based Kessben FM bemoaning the illegal increasing number of filling stations across the country.

The PPP’s 2016 parliamentary candidate for Obuasi East in the Ashanti Region also raised red flags about the Afrique Petrol Station located directly infront of the Obuasi Municipal Assembly claiming its proximity poses danger to the people working in the area.

“Where are the engineers and planners at the Assembly? What is the MCE and EPA doing about this. …do we have to wait for people to die?”, the PPP communicator quizzed.

“It is time for us to take legal action against individuals mandated to protect us against preventable accidents like gas explosions”, Mr. Frank Aboakye Danyansah suggested.

The Communicator therefore called for the head of Mr. Peter Abum Sarkodie and other regional directors for exhibiting ignorance on their job description.

“They must be replaced immediately with qualified and competent persons”, Mr. Frank Aboakye Danyansah appealed to President Akufo-Addo.