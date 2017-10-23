Energy Bank now Energy Commercial Bank

Business News of Monday, 23 October 2017

Source: classfmonline.com

2017-10-23

Energy Bank has re-branded as Energy Commercial Bank.

The bank made the announcement to its valued customers, the general public and all stakeholders through a press statement.

It said the new name has become necessary because of the Bank’s desire to be known as a full-service commercial bank, servicing the corporate, commercial and retail markets.

“This is in line with our vision to be a strong bank based on the timeless principles of customer service and loyalty.

“Our logo, colours and brand positioning statement ‘supporting your aspirations’ still remain unchanged,” the statement noted.

It also noted that all its branded collaterals including cheque books and corporate letterheads will now bear the name Energy Commercial Bank.

However, “all previous documents bearing Energy Bank are still valid.”

“We will continue to remain disciplined, build stronger relationships and delight our customers with end-to-end services and loyalty,” the bank added.