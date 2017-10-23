EC plans to create new districts

General News of Monday, 23 October 2017

The Electoral Commission (EC) of Ghana has announced plans to ensure that the proposed creation of new districts by the Akufo-Addo-led government comes to fruition.

It is recalled that President Nana Addo, while addressing the chiefs and people of the Mamprugu traditional area at the forecourt of the Nayiri palace in Nalerigu, disclosed his administration’s intention to upgrade six districts in the Northern Region to municipal status.

Accordingly, the body in charge of ensuring the creation of the districts, the EC, has commenced the processes.

An internal memo dated 20th October, 2017 and signed by the Director of Electoral Services at the EC, Samuel Tetteh, said: “The government has proposed the creation of new District Assemblies in all the regions in accordance with Section I of the Local Government Act 2016, Act 936. Section 1 (a) of the same Act, Local Government Act 936, places the responsibility on the Commission to review and make appropriate recommendations on the proposals.

“Consequently, a team each has been constituted for the ten regions to undertake a field study and submit reports accordingly. Each regional team is led by the Commission member responsible for the region.

“The other team members are the head office Directors and some head office senior officers as well as the regional Directors and deputy regional Directors of the respective regions.

“Officers of the affected existing/mother districts are also members of the teams in their respective regions.

“Each team is to be guided by the following in their submissions/reports: Population, Geographical or Physical Features, Economic Viability, Ethnicity and Community Interest, Social Infrastructure, Centrality and Accessibility of Capital…”