Don’t settle for mediocre standards – Sam Jonah to graduates

Source: citifmonline.com

2017-10-23

The Chancellor of the University of Cape Coast, Sir Dr. Sam E. Jonah, has said post-graduate degree holders hold the key to unlocking the solution to most of the nation’s challenges impeding development.

He has thus challenged graduate students to apply the knowledge they acquire in solving demanding socio-economic situations in the society, saying that will justify the investment made into their studies.

The acclaimed scholar said, “The post-graduate degree would affect your persistence, determination, intellectual prowess and your ability to handle challenging situations; these qualities are of great importance to employers.”

Sir Dr. Sam Jonah threw the challenge on Saturday, in his address at the 6th Session of the Congregation of the School of Graduate Studies of the University of Cape Coast.

The Congregation for the School of Graduate Studies for the year 2017, recorded 1,307 men and women, passing out with doctorate and master’s degrees across different disciplines.

The Chancellor reminded graduates that, passing out as a post-graduate student comes with higher expectations from the local community level to the international level, saying, “Your community and the nation are looking up to you, and the future of the nation rests on your shoulders”.

He stated that, as prospective employees, holders of graduate degrees would be expected to possess the qualities of “stamina, discipline, leadership and the ability to work well with others” in order to demonstrate success in the long-term situation, and that such qualities make them have greater opportunities for growth.

“For this level of achievement, no one would accept excuses or mediocrity from you, and brace yourselves for action, and if I may say so, act now”, Sir Dr. Sam Jonah added.

Of the five colleges that presented finalists for the post-graduate studies, the College of Agriculture and Natural Sciences, had the least female number of sixty-five, out of a total of two hundred and twenty-four from that college.