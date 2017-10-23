Don’t mistreat us in 2020 – Nduom warns EC Boss

General News of Monday, 23 October 2017

The flagbearer of the Progressive People’s Party (PPP) in the 2016 general elections, Dr. Papa Kwesi Nduom says the Electoral Commission Chairperson’s unfair treatment to the PPP in the last polls has left a bitter legacy to their fold.

Nduom noted the Progressive family seethes with indignation, adding “I say we will never forget your [EC Boss]failed attempt to take away our freedom and our right to participate in the 2016 election.”

Papa Kwesi Nduom and eleven other candidates were disqualified over some mistakes on their nomination forms ahead of the 2016 general elections.

Following a legal suit at the Supreme court, Nduom and two other candidates were subsequently allowed to amend the errors on their forms and subsequently given the nod to represent their parties in the 2016 polls.

Speaking at the 4th National Convention of the Progressive People’s Party(PPP) at Bolgatanga in the Upper East region this weekend, Dr. Nduom stated that indeed the EC Boss and her deputy Commissioners succeeded in sabotaging their campaign, but warned the EC Chair not to dare circumvent the laws to disfavour them in the next elections.

He urged the party supporters to remain committed and confident that soon the PPP will taste power in 2020.

“Our commitment to building a united alternative to the NDC and the NPP is strong and without conditions.

“… I am confident that our party will be successful. God willing and with good effort, PPP will be in Parliament. PPP will go to the Flagstaff house. And Ghana will see wonders! Ghana will become a strong and prosperous country.”