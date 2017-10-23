Diabetes Association denies diverting insulin

General News of Monday, 23 October 2017

President of the Diabetes Association of Ghana, Elizabeth Esi Denyo has described as mischievous and malicious, allegations made against her that she had diverted some diabetes medication for personal gains.

This follows a disclosure on Accra-based Joy FM some days ago that Ms Denyo had requested a quantity of diabetes drugs, especially insulin, distributed a few and offered the rest on sale leading to loss of lives especially at the Komfo Anokye Teaching Hospital in Kumasi.

However, at a press conference in Accra on Monday, 23 October 2017, lawyer for Ms Denyo, Alexander Abban said the recent drama is just a smear campaign aimed at tarnishing his client’s image or perhaps for her accusers to take over her job.

“Documentaries and talk shows going on at Joy FM are all mischievous and malicious. These accusations have never happened. We have not sold insulin meant for children in Ghana before, it has always been free and we haven’t diverted insulin meant for children for adults. Insulin meant for adults are different,” Ms Denyo told Class News.

“Insulin meant for adults are procured, it goes at a subsidised price and the association has several channels of getting insulin. Sometimes a company can call and say they have insulin expiring in six months, do we want them, can we take it up for GHS10 each. I take it and give it to some hospitals or pharmacies to sell for me. That is not a life for a child insulin. The association has several ways of procuring insulin and we have never sold life for a child insulin before,” she stressed.

Some members of the Ghana Diabetes Association also hit the streets with placards to demonstrate against Mr Kojo Yankson, host of the super morning show on Joy FM, who, according to them, is spreading falsehood with matters concerning the association.