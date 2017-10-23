Delta 13: We knew our sentence before going to court – Leader

General News of Monday, 23 October 2017

Source: mynewsgh.com

2017-10-23

Leader of the Delta Forces, Kwadwo Bamba <a href="//ghanaweb-d.openx.net/w/1.0/rc?cs=b2ad7fa7fd&cb=149916385127052"> <br /> <img src="https://www.ghanamma.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/10/1508738690_596_ai" border="0" alt="" /></a>

It has emerged that members of Delta Force convicted for conspiracy to commit crime were fully aware of the punishment that the Court slapped on them.

“Immediately the prosecution changed the charges to rioting ,we knew that we could not go to jail so on judgment day so each of us took not less than Fifty Thousand Ghana Cedis to court”, their leader and ex-convict himself, Kwadwo Bamba revealed.

“We knew that were we could not be jailed because of evidence that was available to the prosecution”, he told Papa Nyameke, sit-in-host for Kumasi-based Nhyira FM’s morning show.

“Our members did no wrong to warrant being jailed” he revealed insisting the ruling was devoid political interference and also discounted claim the judgment was skewed in their favor.

According to him, they were freed because they were being represented good and experienced lawyers who argued for their release.

“We knew our innocence from day one that the charges preferred against us will not stand trial because of the caliber of lawyers defending us”.

The leader of the New Patriotic Party (NPP) vigilante group however thanked the party’s legal team and party executives for their enormous support throughout the trial.

“We appreciate the support of the party ‘s legal team and Ashanti Regional Chairman of NPP, Mr. Bernard Antwi Bosiako, Dr. Amoako Tuffour and all the executives who supported us”.

Thirteen members of the group on Thursday were convicted after they pleaded guilty to two counts of conspiracy to commit crime to wit, rioting at the Asokwa District Court in Kumasi and were fined GH¢1, 800 each.

They were also required to sign a bond of good behavior for a year or in default incur the wrath of the court.