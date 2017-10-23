Defeat will humble Bukom Banku – Ayitey Powers

Bukom Banko defeated by Bastie Samir <a href="//ghanaweb-d.openx.net/w/1.0/rc?cs=b2ad7fa7fd&cb=149916385127052"> <br /> <img src="https://www.ghanamma.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/10/1508775401_517_ai" border="0" alt="" /></a>

Ghanaian boxer, Ayitey Powers, has said the defeat Braimah Kamoko (Bukom Banku) suffered at the hands of Bastie Samir will affect his attitude going forward as boxer.

According to Powers, Bukom Banku had gained notoriety for bragging over his undefeated status prior to the bout on Saturday night.

Therefore, to him, this defeat will be a lesson to Banku to halt bragging.

Powers, who has lost two fights against Bukom Banku, while speaking in an interview on Kasapa FM on Monday, October 23 said: “I am not against Bukom Banku, he is my friend and a great boxer, but this fight will humble him. It will teach him a lesson on how to live his life in Accra because he brags too much.

“He always brags over his undefeated status and that nobody can match up with him.”

Bukom Banko, who until Saturday was unbeaten, was knocked out by Bastie Samir in the seventh round in a fight dubbed ”Make or Break” at the Bukom Boxing Arena, in Accra.

