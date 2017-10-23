Bukom Banku’s juju failed him – Ayittey Powers

Sports News of Monday, 23 October 2017

Popular boxer, Ayittey Powers has attributed his colleague and friend, Brimah Kamoko aka Bukom Banku’s latest defeat to his constant reliance on juju.

According to Ayittey Powers, Bukom Banku instead of engaging in serious training session ahead of every bout, rather consistently relies on juju to aid him defeat his opponent.

Bukom Banku’s unbeaten run ended last Saturday night after he was technically knocked out in round seven by Bastie “The Beast” Samir, in their much publicized cruiser weight bout at the Bukom Boxing Arena.

He had not lost any of his 29 fights, visited the canvas twice during the bout in round three and seven. Banku had predicted a sixth-round stoppage but that round rather saw him come under heavy punches from Samir.

In the seventh round, Samir decided to end the bout as he unleashed several punches to the body of Banku, but the latter could not defend himself. The referee then stepped in to save Banku but he shockingly refused to stop the fight as expected but rather gave him a mandatory eight-second count.

However, soon after he returned to action, Samir intensified his attack which left Bukom crashing to the canvas with a bloodied right eye. He fell on his backside and hesitated in rising to his feet and when he did, the referee stepped in to save him as he was wobbly.

But speaking to Fiifi Banson on Anopa Kasapa on Kasapa FM Monday, Ayittey Powers expressed his excitement over Banku’s lose, saying this defeat will humble the talkative and boastful boxer.

”It’s good this guy lost the fight, he had threatened lots of people that he’ll deal with them after he wins the fight. I knew he would lose the fight. Banku has never fought without consulting a witch doctor, I’m his friend and I what I’m saying is a fact. When Banku fought with me, he later told me that I’m tough and that his fetish priest told him I should have died. I’ve repeatedly told him to stop these things and put his trust in God who’s the source of all power and strength.”