Bosch engages leadership of artisans and craftsmen associations

Business News of Monday, 23 October 2017

Source: ghananewsagency.org

2017-10-23

Bosch Power Tools Ghana says it plans to commit resources to support Ghana’s industrialization agenda by honing the skills and improving the competitiveness of Ghanaian local businesses.

At a meeting with representatives from a number of associations of professional artisans and craftsmen, managers of Ghana’s subsidiary of Robert Bosch Power Tools, confirmed their commitment to improving the efficiency of professional and artisanal users of power tools and the quality of their output in Ghana.

The associations include National Association of Electrical Contractors, Association of Wood Workers, Association of Garages, and National Association of Artisans

Conscious of the fact, that the partnership forms part of its long-term commitment to Ghana’s economic development, the company says it is by the initiative committing itself to continuous training and human capital development with the ultimate objective of empowering Ghanaian talent and celebrating quality human development and entrepreneurship.

In this direction, Bosch Power Tools will soon roll-out regular sessions dubbed “The Bosch Power Tools Clinic” with members of the user associations. This would include free training sessions by Bosch experts on the appropriate use of Bosch power tools, product sales, after sales service, repairs and safety training.

These engagements with the user associations are the result of careful research and market analysis.

Meanwhile, in its bid to impact the quality of local technical and vocational training in Ghana and empower the youth, Bosch recently entered into a partnership with the Accra Technical Training Centre (ATTC) which was launched during the 50th Anniversary of ATTC.

The company is set to train and supply 5,000 artisans with 5,000 power tools between November 1, 2017 and March 6, 2018.

The collaboration, which was announced at the first Bosch tradesman show on the campus of the Centre, signalled the start of an initiative that will see the German power tools supplier provide requisite tools to ATTC to help meet its vision of training skilled manpower.

Also, Bosch, in August this year, partnered Appolonia City, a real estate developer, through the placement of the Bosch Solution Box, the first of its kind in Ghana.

The partnership was hinged on Bosch supplying power tools and rendering after-sales services to contractors at the 2,325-acre mixed-use urban development.