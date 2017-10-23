Better luck next time – Mahama tells Bukom Banku

General News of Monday, 23 October 2017

Former president John Mahama has congratulated Bastie Samir for beating Bokum Banku in a boxing bout on Saturday.

The one-sided fight saw Samir out-punch and outclass Banku to win by a technical knockout in the seventh round of their non-title cruiserweight clash at the Bukom Boxing Arena in Accra.

In a reaction on Facebook on Sunday evening, President Mahama prasied the atmosphere at the boxing arena where the bout was held. “Great night of boxing at the Bukom Boxing Arena yesterday.

The patronage, entertainment and competitive spirit fulfils the purpose for which the facility was built,” he said.

While the former president commended Samir for winning, he had kind words for the defeated Banku.

He wished the boxer who suffered his first ever defeat at the hand of the unheralded Samir better luck in the future.

Describing Banku as his “friend and brother”, Mahama said he (Banku) and Samir were winners on the night.

He expressed confidence that the Bukom Boxing Arena, which was built during his tenure as president, will become the incubator for the next generation of Ghanaian boxing champions.