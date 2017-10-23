3 injured after Accra-bound train derailed near Tesano

General News of Monday, 23 October 2017

At least three people have been confirmed injured after an Accra-bound train derailed near Tesano in Accra Monday.

But the injuries were minor, officials have said.

The cause of the accident is yet to be established but there are claims that the nature of the tracks played a role.

CEO of Ghana Railways Development Authority, Richard Diadong Dombo told Joy News the casualties were minimal because the train was moving at a speed of 5 kilometres per an hour.

He said an investigation will be conducted to establish what led to the accident.

Mr Diadong Dombo noted the Authority will be undertaking a “holistic” audit of the sector to address the challenges.

“There is absolutely no question about the fact that we are taking a holistic view of this sector and I can assure you no stone will be left unturned,” he said.

Mr Diadong Dombo said the Authority will ensure that only competent companies will be given contracts to undertake infrastructure development in the sector.

“There is a lot of groundwork being done behind the scene,” he said.

The railway sector remains undeveloped, more than a century after operations began in 1898 in the Western Regional town of Sekondi.

Out of the 947km track length of railway line the country could boast of, only 130km is operational, providing freight and passenger services.

The Accra to Tema, Accra to Kotoku and Awaso to Dunkwa and Takoradi are the only lines known to be working.

The Sekondi/Takoradi-Kojokrom suburban railway line which was inaugurated in 2016 for use remains closed ten months later.