2017 GPL wrap-up: Olympics, Tema Youth, Bolga Relegated

Sports News of Monday, 23 October 2017
Source: GHANAsoccernet.com
2017-10-23
After a long winding journey, the 2017 Ghana Premier League has ended but not without controversy as Hans Kwofie grabbed the headlines with his four goals to topple Stephen Owusu for the top scorer gong, even though it’s not the first time he’s bagged four in one game this season.
Two Grewater Accra team, Tema Youth and Great Olympics were relegated along side Bolga AllStars.
Coincidentally, all three teams were promoted this year.
President of Tema Youth Football Club, winfred Osei Palmer has come out to concede relegation with this post:
“We would like to thank all and sundry for your support. We have contributed tremendously to the competition and we hope to be back another time“.
Aduana Stars are the league champions for the second time after winning their first trophy in 2010 during their maiden season.
Below are the scorelines, final league table and top scorers chart:
RESULTS
DANSOMAN: Liberty Professionals 2-1 Asante Kotoko
Samuel Sarfo Samuel Annan – Baba Mahama)
BEREKUM: Berekum Chelsea 2-0 Tema Youth
Seth Larbi Appiah 2×
BECHEM: Bechem United 1-0 Great Olympics
Amed Toure
OBUASI: AshantiGold 4-2 Aduana Stars
Hans Kwofie 4× Derrick Sasraku & Elvis Opoku
ELMINA: Elmina Sharks 2-0 Wa All Stars
Felix Addo & Eric Osei
BOLGA: Bolga All Stars 1-4 Ebusua Dwarfs
Latif Abubakar Stephen Bentil 2×,
Joseph Esso & Joseph Mensah
SOGAKOPE: WAFA 1-1 Medeama
Prince Obeng Ampem Paul Aidoo
ACCRA: Hearts of Oak 0-0 Inter Allies