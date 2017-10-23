2017 GPL wrap-up: Olympics, Tema Youth, Bolga Relegated

Sports News of Monday, 23 October 2017

Accra Great Olympics have been relegated after one season in the elite league

After a long winding journey, the 2017 Ghana Premier League has ended but not without controversy as Hans Kwofie grabbed the headlines with his four goals to topple Stephen Owusu for the top scorer gong, even though it’s not the first time he’s bagged four in one game this season.

Two Grewater Accra team, Tema Youth and Great Olympics were relegated along side Bolga AllStars.

Coincidentally, all three teams were promoted this year.

President of Tema Youth Football Club, winfred Osei Palmer has come out to concede relegation with this post:

“We would like to thank all and sundry for your support. We have contributed tremendously to the competition and we hope to be back another time“.

Aduana Stars are the league champions for the second time after winning their first trophy in 2010 during their maiden season.

Below are the scorelines, final league table and top scorers chart:

RESULTS

DANSOMAN: Liberty Professionals 2-1 Asante Kotoko

Samuel Sarfo Samuel Annan – Baba Mahama)

BEREKUM: Berekum Chelsea 2-0 Tema Youth

Seth Larbi Appiah 2×

BECHEM: Bechem United 1-0 Great Olympics

Amed Toure

OBUASI: AshantiGold 4-2 Aduana Stars

Hans Kwofie 4× Derrick Sasraku & Elvis Opoku

ELMINA: Elmina Sharks 2-0 Wa All Stars

Felix Addo & Eric Osei

BOLGA: Bolga All Stars 1-4 Ebusua Dwarfs

Latif Abubakar Stephen Bentil 2×,

Joseph Esso & Joseph Mensah

SOGAKOPE: WAFA 1-1 Medeama

Prince Obeng Ampem Paul Aidoo

ACCRA: Hearts of Oak 0-0 Inter Allies