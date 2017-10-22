Yoofi Grant promotes Ghana at business forum in Toronto

Business News of Sunday, 22 October 2017

The CEO of Ghana Investment Promotion Council (GIPC), Mr. Yoofi Grant has asked businesses in Canada to invest in Ghana.

Mr. Yoofi who reports directly to the President of Ghana on business and investment was speaking at a business forum organized by the Ghana Trade Mission currently touring Canada to promote investments in the economy of Ghana.

The event was supported by the Ghanaian Canadian Association of Ontario (GCAO) and the newly outdoor Ghanaian Canadian Chamber of Commerce (GCCC).

The event took place at 250 Yonge Street in Toronto, the capital city of Ontario-Canada under the theme: ‘Business Opportunities in Ghana’.

Yoofi in his powerful presentation to the participants stressed the fact that Ghana is open for business and, that the economic, social, political indicators pivot the country for quantum leap in economic renaissance.

He expounded on the Ghana government’s new business initiative which welcomes foreign investments in its national economy under favourable socio-political climate.

He asked Ghanaians abroad to take advantage of the government’s policy of ‘1 district, 1 factory’ and invest in Ghana.

There was questions and answers section during the forum to alleviate the fears of foreign investors who wanted to do business in Ghana.