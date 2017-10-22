Wooden structure kindergarten school in B/A cost Ghana GHC245,000

General News of Sunday, 22 October 2017

2017-10-22

Head of Policy Unit and Energy Policy Advisor at the Africa Centre for Energy Policy (ACEP), Dr Ismael Ackah, is alleging that GHC245,000 has spent on the school.

The school, according to Dr Ackah, is a kindergarten at Dormaa Central in the Brong Ahafo Region and was given to a contractor in 2016 at the cost of GHC245,000.

The source of the money? From the oil revenue.

He was quoted by Joy FM journalist, Israel Laryea, in a tweet on Saturday as saying.

Dr Ackah has been addressing the Editors Liaison on how Ghana’s oil money was being used.

He spoke o the topic “Transparency and Accountability issues surrounding oil & gas sector.”

Disclosure, clarity, and accuracy is the circle needed to enhance transparency in the Oil and gas sector, he said.

Ghs245,000 (110K of #GhOilMoney) was paid a contractor in 2016 for this kindergarten at Dormaa Central, BA. Hope it makes you angry enough. pic.twitter.com/MPwytwicvB — Israel Laryea (@TheIsraelLaryea) October 21, 2017

You’ve got to be joking me. I hope this is not true — Kwame Kwakye (@kkwakye1) October 21, 2017