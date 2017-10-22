We need to preserve Paapa Yankson songs – Kwesi Ernest

General News of Sunday, 22 October 2017

Chief Executive Officer (CEO), of Media Excel Production, Kwesi Ernest is advocating for the preservation of works by celebrated musicians like the late Paapa Yankson, who was a highlife musician.

Contributing on GH Entertainment on Rainbow Radio 87.5Fm, he said, it was about time we preserve the works of our legends so the young ones coming will learn from them. Mr. Ernest described the late Paapa Yankson as legend and had his songs used by reverend ministers to preach and win souls for Christ.

He said, it is very important for us to put his archives together. His music has touched so many lives both home and abroad…Paapa Yankson whose songs were used by pastors to preach…I can tell you that, the man was indeed a legend…We should preserve the works of our late legends including Santo, the I Told You Cast and others so that our children will come and learn about them. It is important for us to generate revenue for this work.

We should have them on video, audio and other formats for education purposes. We need to put this in a library form so the youth coming will learn.

The youth today, are not learning, they are ignorant…We need to instill discipline into our youth and let them know that, highlife is our thing and we need to export it to the world. The young men must follow what their forefathers did and follow in their footsteps so that, one day, they will be celebrated,’’ he said.

Other guest on the show including, Alfred Kwame Larbi aka DJ Oxygen, Socrate Safo, Kwame Anshong all eulogized the late highlife musician. Paapa Yankson was honoured with a state burial today [Saturday] October 21, 2017 at the forecourt of state house.

The President of Ghana, Nana Akufo Addo, was also present at the funeral together with the Minister of Tourism, Arts and Culture, Catherine Afeku, President of the Creative Arts Council, Mark Okraku Mante, General Secretary of the National Democratic Congress, Johnson Asiedu Nketia.

Born on 22nd June, 1944 at Winneba in the Central Region, Benjamin Paapa Kofi Yankson, started his music career as a lead singer for the Big Sound Band after completing Ahantaman Secondary Commercial School.

He later joined the Carousel Seven band upon recommendation by C. K. Mann, who was the leader of the band. Paapa Yankson, was also instrumental in the formation of the Western Diamonds Band. But two years later after joining the band, he left for the Golden Nuggets Band.

In 1975, he enrolled at the National Academy of Music, Winneba, to read a diploma programme in music.