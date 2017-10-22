We didn’t deny dead Bolga SHS student exeat – Senior house masters

General News of Sunday, 22 October 2017

The situation led to the deployment of a joint police and military personnel to protect and save lives and property.



But speaking to Citi News, senior house master, Mr. Osman Iddrisu said the deceased never came to them with an exact to be signed.

“On Friday head master briefed us as management that we’ve lost a student from Bawku who was rushed to the hospital two days ago and he passed away. So it was on our way to Bawku that we heard that students had mass up at administration and said we the senior house masters refused the deceased an exeat to go home and treat himself that was why he died.”

“But in the bus, the student who was with the deceased told us it was untrue that house masters denied the deceased an exeat because he did not send the deceased to any senior house master’s house or office for an exact.”

“We as senior house masters did not even know when the deceased was sent to hospital because the deceased reported to the school’s dispensary when he was not feeling well then the nurse recommended that the deceased to be sent to hospital for medical attention because he was vomiting blood so we house masters were not aware of the situation,” Osman Iddrisu stated.

Head master of the school Afelibiek Ababu who spoke off record said, a resolution reached at during a crunch meeting with the security apparatus at the Regional coordinating council have decided that, the police should be present in the school during daytime to observe students movement and the military join them in the night for patrol till Monday, 23rd October.

He added that, from Monday to Friday, the police will only be visible in the nights adding that, a committee will be constituted to investigate the matter and perpetrators will be dealt with.

Meanwhile calm has returned to the school as students were seen going about with their normal duties.