UCC develops electronic Conflict map of Ghana to facilitate peace building

General News of Sunday, 22 October 2017

Source: ghananewsagency.org

2017-10-22

Vice Chancellor, Professor Joseph Ghartey Ampiah

The University of Cape Coast (UCC) with support from the United Nations Development Programme and the National Peace Council (UNDP) has developed an online electronic conflict mapping book of Ghana.

The online book which offered detailed research document that showed the various conflicts in Ghana, the dynamics, stages and intervention approaches in peace building and conflict resolution was to help address peace building and conflict issues in the country.

It would also offer Ghanaians the unique opportunity of understanding the causes of conflicts, the actors involved as well as various peace building approaches undertaken to help stakeholders to fashion out solutions before conflicts escalate.

The Vice Chancellor, Professor Joseph Ghartey Ampiah announced this at the second session of the 50th congregation of UCC during which 2,128 students who successfully completed their studies from the College of Humanities and Legal Studies for the 2016/2017 academic year graduated.

Prof Ghartey-Ampiah said UCC remained focused on scaling up programmes that responded to the changing needs of society.

In view of this, he said the Institute for Oil and Gas and Development Studies organised a roundtable which brought together people from the academia and experts from the energy sector to deliberate on the dynamics of the sector with the aim of finding solutions to the myriad of challenges in the sector.

He said the university during the year under review, signed a total of 18 MOUs with local and international institutions to open new gateways for knowledge, research and academic exchanges to help them develop meaningful outputs.

Prof Ghartey-Ampiah charged the graduands to persevere, guard against any form of complacency and work hard to contribute their quota to the improvement and growth of the country.

He also urged them not to be content with their new qualification but strive to higher heights on the academic ladder.



Mrs Nancy Thompson, Chairperson of UCC Governing Council, challenged the graduates to use the knowledge they had acquired to contribute significantly to the well-being of society.

She also expressed worry about the fact that the university was challenged by funding for teaching, research and infrastructure development.

Mrs Thompson called on Government and other corporate institutions to support the university in that direction to expedite action on completing ongoing infrastructural projects which had stalled as a result of severe financial challenges.

Mr Emmanuel Ofosu, the overall best graduand with a Cumulative Grade Point Average of 3.898 encouraged his colleagues to be focused, committed and ensure that the training acquired became meaningful to them and their respective communities.