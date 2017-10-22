Teachers urged to join welfare fund

General News of Sunday, 22 October 2017

Source: ghananewsagency.org

2017-10-22

File photo <a href="//ghanaweb-d.openx.net/w/1.0/rc?cs=b2ad7fa7fd&cb=149916385127052"> <br /> <img src="https://www.ghanamma.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/10/1508639329_542_ai" border="0" alt="" /></a>

Alhaji Zakari Abdul, Acting Chairman of the Bolgatanga Municipal Teachers Welfare Fund, on Thursday called on all teachers in the Municipality to join the Fund and reap the benefits that comes with it.

He said out of a total population of 2, 351 teachers in the Municipality, only 618 were members of the fund and urged especially younger teachers not to sit on the fence but to embrace and patronise the fund.

Alhaji Abdul said although it was not compulsory to join the Fund, “If you belong to a family that is good, you would have some inner satisfaction, you will work without being afraid because you know that should the unfortunate happen, you will have a shoulder to lean on”.

The Acting Chairman gave the advice at a meeting of teachers in the Municipality to review the welfare fund over the years, and to draft a programme for election of new executives.

He said each member is expected to make a monthly contribution of GHC 5 out of which 50 per cent is used as dues, and the rest for welfare issues, adding that contributors were entitled to loans while 70 per cent of their contributions into their retirement benefits.

Alhaji Abdul said in an unfortunate situation where a member dies, his or her benefits would be calculated and given to the next of kin.

The Acting Chairman, who doubles as the Bolga South-West Circult Supervisor, said plans were underway to acquire a bus and pickup vehicles to enhance activities of members, while expressing optimism that in the next five years, all teachers in the Municipality would be part of the fund to enable them receive loans with reasonable interest.

Mr Madison Anane Amokase, the Upper East Municipal Director of Education, said the idea of establishing the welfare fund was long overdue and expressed concern that some teachers patronised activities of money lenders whereas they could join the fund and easily acquire loans.