Seth Paintsil on target for Jaro FF

Ghanaian midfielder Seth Paintsil scored his tenth goal of the campaign for Jaro FF in the 1-1 draw with IF Gnistan in the Finnish second tier league at the Mustapekka Arena.

The former Bechem United attacking midfielder opened the scoring for Jaro in the 13th minute of the game.

A 64th minute goal from Antonio Fortunato ended the match in a 1-1 draw.

The 22-year-old was substituted after recess due to injury.

Paintsil netted ten league goals for FF Jaro as they finished fifth position on the log.

