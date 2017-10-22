Pupils sit on plastic buckets in class

General News of Sunday, 22 October 2017

Source: Starrfmonline.com

2017-10-22

Pupils resort to discarded plastic buckets as desk in class <a href="//ghanaweb-d.openx.net/w/1.0/rc?cs=b2ad7fa7fd&cb=149916385127052"> <br /> <img src="https://www.ghanamma.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/10/1508674782_22_ai" border="0" alt="" /></a>

Pupils of Bumpata D/A Primary School on the island of Affram Plains South District in the Eastern region sit on discarded plastic buckets as desks during class hours.

Kindergarten and Class One pupils in particular who do not have access to the discarded plastic buckets sit on the bare floor to learn.

The headmaster of Bumpata D/A School, Jefferson Kportufi, told Starr News that for the past six years, the School has not received dual desks and teachers’ tables from government, creating huge challenge for the school.

“We don’t have sitting and writing places for them so some sit on buckets and others sit on the floor. For the past six years, we have not received any desk,” Mr Kportufi siad.

According to the headmaster, several requests made for the supply of furniture to the School have fallen on deaf ears. He noted the few desks at the school were provided by the community.

He warned that if the situation is not addressed immediately the standards will continue to fall.

The Assembly Member for the area, Atitsogbey Gideon, has also appealed to the authorities to come to their aid since the school serves four communities.