PPP is not my property – Dr. Nduom declares

Founder of the Progressive People’s Party (PPP) Dr Papa Kwesi Nduom says he is going to assume a new role of encouraging, supporting and educating the younger generation “to come to the frontline of our party”.

“I am now part of the older generation,” he affirmed.

Dr Nduom, who is a two-time presidential candidate for the PPP, expressed these at the 4th National Convention of the party held at the New GNAT Hall in Bolgatanga in the Upper East Region.

He took the opportunity at the Convention to thank the young Progressives who contested 2016 parliamentary elections and helped the fortunes of the party in various ways.

He also thanked his running mate, Brigitte Dzogbenuku, as well as “our members and supporters who gave hard earned money to push our campaign forward”.

But he revealed the reason behind his new role.

“The PPP is not Nduom’s property,” he mentioned on Saturday. “It is our party. Now it is there for you the young people to make it great and successful,” he said.

Dr Nduom founded the PPP in 2012 after falling out with the Convention People’s Party (CPP), on whose ticket he first contested to be President of Ghana.