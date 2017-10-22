Osei Kwame Despite, others honoured at the Global Officials of Dignity (GOD) Awards in New York

Business News of Sunday, 22 October 2017

The Chief Executive Officer of Despite Group of Companies, Dr Osei Kwame Despite, and Dr Ernest Ofori Sarpong, CEO of Special Ice Ltd have been honoured alongside respected global leaders and dignitaries at the 5th annual Global Officials of Dignity (G.O.D) Awards which took place on Saturday, October 21, in New York, USA.

The G.O.D. Awards is a highly prestigious global humanitarian awards institution which honours the “greatest humanitarians of the world” from the highest echelon of Diplomacy, Royalty, Business & Economy, Medicine, Philanthropy, Culture & Arts and Entertainment whose unequivocal contribution to humanity have made significant impact on Human Rights, Global Peace, Green Environment, Education, Health and Wellness, Eradication of Poverty and Empowerment.

The immeasurable contributions of these two business minded Ghanaians and their humanitarian works to the people of Ghana and beyond is one which has touched and changed many Ghanaian lives hence they fit well within the borders of the awards and well deserving candidates for the honor.



The United Nations Headquarters in New York annually holds the G.O.D. Awards, integrated with WCH Humanitarian Summit and other Global events.

H.E Vicente Fox, the 55th President of Mexico, H.H Baba Hardev Singh JI, 4th Satguru, Saint Nirankari Mission, H.E Sophia Remy Martelly, Former First Lady of Republic of Haiti and others were also honoured at the ceremony.

Dr Osei Kwame Despite and Dr Ernest Ofori Sarpong were bestowed with the honour of “2017 Men of Ghana.”



Dr Osei Kwame Despite’s success story is inspirational, an archetype of the adage ‘from grass to grace’—on the back of a genuine commitment to hard work and selflessness.

Kwasi Aboagye of Peace Fm and Neat Fm represented both Ghanaian CEO’s and received the awards on their behalf.



Both Dr Osei Kwame Despite and Dr Ernest Ofori Sarpong are CEOs of multiple businesses around the world, notably, Despite Group of Companies and Special Ice Ltd in Ghana respectively.

