Nduom challenges Akufo-Addo on election of MMDCEs

Source: gbcghana.com

2017-10-22

The 2016 Presidential candidate of the Progressive Peoples Party, (PPP), Dr. Paapa Kwesi Ndoum on behalf of the party, is challenging the Akufo-Addo led government to deliver its promise of electing Metropolitan, Municipal and District Chief Executives, (MMDCEs’) before the 2020 general elections.

Dr. Ndoum maintains that the election of MMDCEs is a democratic right which can fast track development at the grassroots level because the people will have the opportunity to elect leaders who are qualified and sensitive to their development needs.

He was speaking at the Progressive Peoples Party, PPP, as it held its 4th convention at Bolgatanga, capital of the Upper East Region.