LEAP beneficiaries to be taken off program from 2018 – Minister

The Minister for Gender, Children and Social Protection, Otiko Afisa Djaba has announced plans to take off beneficiaries who have been on the Livelihood Empowerment Against Poverty (LEAP), for more than two years.

The Minister said this Saturday during information sharing on the National Social Protection Policy, Social Protection Bill and Social Protection Policy Implementation Plan held in Koforidua.

Since the inception of the program in 2008 by the then NPP Government, the LEAP Programme has expanded from 1,645 beneficiary households in 21 districts in 2008 to 213,044 beneficiary households in 216 districts and projected to reach 350,000 extremely poor and vulnerable households by early 2018.

But the Gender Minister says audit of the pro- poor social intervention has begun and that, from 2018, every beneficiary who has been on the program for more than two years will be taken off.