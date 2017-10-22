Kurt E.S Okraku supports Tamale Educational Fund

Sports News of Sunday, 22 October 2017

Source: footballmadeinghana.com

2017-10-22

Kurt E.S. Okraku, MTN FA Cup chairman <a href="//ghanaweb-d.openx.net/w/1.0/rc?cs=b2ad7fa7fd&cb=149916385127052"> <br /> <img src="https://www.ghanamma.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/10/1508659574_785_ai" border="0" alt="" /></a>

Chief of Tamale Dapkema Naa Alhassan Dawuni has heaped praises on the chairman of the FA Cup Committee for his support of his educational fund.

This was after the Ghana FA executive committee member announced a personal financial package to support the Dakpema Educational Fund.

The visit to the Dakpema Palace was the latest leg of the trophy tour meant to promote the final of the 2017 MTN FA Cup final which will be contested by Hearts of Oak and Asante Kotoko on October 29.

The Dapkema Educational Fund was set up to support brilliant but needy students in Tamale as a key to improving education in the entire region.

Having already given several opportunities to individuals from Tamale to excel in the sport, Mr Kurt E S Okraku reassured the palace of his continues support in projecting the image of the city of Tamale.

“My very own Baba Rahman hails from this part of the country and there are many others I have raised from Tamale.



I would continue to give my support in every way possible, he stated.

In his acceptance remarks through a linguist, Dapkema Naa expressed joy for the gesture made by the renowned football administrator revealing the support received was crucial to the success of the fund.

Hearts of Oak would host Kumasi Asante Kotoko in the historic finals of the competition. It is the first time since Independence both sides have played each other in the north of Ghana.

The 2016 finals was hosted by Cape Coast.