Kpando Ayingbe cements peace | General News 2017-10-21

General News of Saturday, 21 October 2017

Source: ghananewsagency.org

2017-10-21

The chiefs and people of the Anyigbe Division of the Akpini State in the Kpando Municipality of the Volta Region on Thursday held a reconciliation durbar to seal a peace accord, ending over three decades of chieftaincy dispute.

The ceremony signaled a withdrawal of the Anyigbes from the Kpando ‘general chieftaincy dispute’ when Togbe Afendza III, Chief of Kpando Fesi, Togbe Diewusie VII, Chief of Kpando Aziave and Togbe Komla Teng V, Chief of Kpando Aloyi all sipped from one vessel.

A ram from each side was sacrificed after a series of inter-denominational prayers were held and the chiefs interacted for the first time.

Togbe Kwaku Ayim IV, Paramount Chief of Ziavi and Chairman of the Committee on the dispute set up by the Volta Regional House of Chiefs in February 2017, said the fallout from the dispute has affected neighbouring settlements and was dividing Gbordome as well.

He said the Committee after months of hearings, noted that it was a “wider conflict involving the Bisiaku clan”, and initiated a reconciliation process to find a concrete solution.

Togbe Ayim said in September, all three chiefs joined in the pacification rites at Fesi and swore oaths in what he described as a “miracle that has happened to the Ayingbe division”.

He commended the Akpini state for supporting the Committee and asked youth in the diaspora to return home as peace has been installed.

Mr Elvis Gyampoh, Kpando Municipal Chief Executive, asked the people to work towards the realization of the reconciliation process.

Madam Dela Sowah, Member of Parliament for Kpando, called on the factions to coexist for the rapid socio-economic development of their areas.

She said the reconciliation durbar was a crucial milestone and a turning point on the path to peace, which would be ultimately attained with the installation of a Paramount Chief for the Akpini State.