I’ve struggled with masturbation for the past 8 years – Man confesses

General News of Sunday, 22 October 2017

Source: rainbowradioonline.com

2017-10-22

A regular listener of Rainbow Church, Kingsley Mensah, (not original name) has confessed on the show that he has been able to put a stop to masturbation which he was addicted to for 8 solid years.

The caller told Agyemang Prempeh that, he started masturbating after witnessing some hotel guests’ have sex in a hotel his uncle operated.

The caller confessed that on the day he first masturbated, he was asked by the uncle to manage the hotel in his absence for him.

According to him, he peeped through the guests’ door when they were having sex on that fateful day and since that day, he has masturbated for eight years.

He called into the show today [Sunday] and confessed that he’s been able to stop the act and since last week Sunday, he has not masturbated again.

The host prayed with him and thanked God that he [listener] has been able to stop masturbating.

The young man in his early twenties, was also grateful for the support and prayers and thanked the host for using his show to transform the lives of listeners.