I’ve not invited Bastie to eat Banku at Flagstaff Hse – Akufo-Addo

President Akufo-Addo has dismissed as “a creation of the imagination of certain mischievous persons” a report suggesting that he has invited boxer, Bastie Samir to the Flagstaff House to eat Banku.

Mr. Akufo-Addo’s social media handler, Kow Essuman, Esq. a while ago issued a statement to debunk the false reports making rounds on social media platforms.

“Our attention has been drawn to a screenshot being circulated on social media platforms, to the effect that the President purportedly sent out a tweet, at 7:55AM on 22nd October, 2017, to congratulate Bastir and inviting him to the Flagstaff House to eat Banku.

“While we congratulate Bastir on his success in the bout against Bukom Banku, we wish to draw the general public’s attention to the fact that the purported tweet is fake…”

The statement thus entreated the public to take note of the President’s Official social media handles, to avoid being unsuspecting agents of the mischievous persons.

“The President’s handles on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram are @NAkufoAddo and all handles have been verified.” the statement said.

Braimah Kamoko was flatly beaten by Samir in a fight dubbed ”Make or Break” at the Bukom Boxing Arena, in Accra.

The defeat is an end to his undefeated record. He was stopped in round 7.