Islamic University to organise public lecture on ‘ethics’

The Islamic University College, Ghana (ICUG) is set to organise a public lecture on ethics.

This forms part of the University’s goal to disseminate knowledge in pursuit of academic excellence and moral uprightness for national development.

A statement signed by Mr Ibrahim Sumaila Dankwabea, the Public Relations Officer of the University and copied to the Ghana News Agency said, the lecture scheduled for Wednesday, October 25, 2017 at the University’s auditorium is on the topic: “Whom and What Must I Believe: Reflections on Life, Politics and Religion.

The statement said the lecture would be delivered by Mr Mustapha Abdul-Hamid, the Minister for Information and Spokesperson for the President.

The statement said Mr Mustapha Abdul-Hamid is a renowned lecturer in study of religions with a specialty in Islam and Gender and political thought in Islam and has published widely in many prestigious journals around the world.

It said among the many dignitaries participating in the public lecture includes; Hajj Mumuni Sulemana, Head, Department for the Study of Religions (Chairperson); Sheikh Ahmad Abubakar Kamaludeen, Shia National Imam, Imam Hajj Umar Ibrahim, Ahlul-Sunna National Imam; Maulvi Mohammed Bin Salih, Ameer in charge of the Ahmadiya Muslim Mission in Ghana; and Sheikh Dr Osman Nuhu Sharubutu, the National Chief Imam who is the Special Guest of Honour.

“Other attendees include; opinion leaders, academicians as well as students of tertiary and second cycle institutions in Accra.

“Established in 2001 on the ideals of knowledge, faith and service, the IUCG aimed, through this lecture, to provide Ghanaian broad knowledge and appreciation of existing religions and cultures for the purpose of encouraging understating and dialogue among people of different religions, traditions, and cultures.”, the statement said.