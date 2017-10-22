Internet Society (ISOC) Ghana gets new office

Business News of Sunday, 22 October 2017

Mr Marcus Adomey, President of the Internet Society (ISOC) Ghana Chapter, has inaugurated the Society’s new office accommodation in Accra.

The ISOC Ghana Chapter is a certified chapter of the ISOC, which is a non-profit organisation dedicated to ensuring open development, evolution and use of the internet for the benefit of people throughout the world.

The commissioning of the new office would go a long way to help ISOC Ghana to facilitate open development of standards, protocols, administration, and the technical infrastructure of the internet in the country.

Speaking to the Ghana News Agency on the sidelines of the event, Mr Adomey said: “We are poised to empower Information Technology (IT) students in our universities to become active players in the IT world.”

He said it was therefore, appropriate to equip students with the requisite skills for the achievement of corporate mission to work efficiently in the world.

He noted that the commissioning of ISOC Ghana’s office was in line with the agenda of the new executives adding that as part of empowering IT students, ISOC Ghana would from November 3, organise a two-day workshop dubbed “Train the Trainer”; which would empower the future ISOC trainer with skills in technical and professional teaching.

He explained that the trainers would further train IT students in universities to develop internet related services.”It will not be part of their normal curriculum and we will train them as members of ISOC,” he added.

Mr Adomey said the programme would highlight on how to use internet services, how to monitor networks and how to run a cyber security team.



He said in Ghana, the statistics regarding internet usage was impressive, noting that cyber security remained a major challenge.

He indicated that most of the issues associated with cyber security were non-technical as a study conducted by Symantec and Sophos showed that 30 per cent of cybercrime was technical, as against the 70 per cent non-technical.

Mr Adomey, who called on government to design a framework to tackle the menace stated that there was the need to educate internet users particularly on the implication within the cyber space.