I’m now an icon; I need freedom to influence lives – Prisoner

A budding gospel sensation at the Kumasi central prison says he will humbly petition the government on his sentence.

The young convict, Richard Appiah Turkson who recently outdoored his debut album has spent eleven years in prison custody for robbery.

“I receive so much visitors daily who just want to see my face and some also want to buy my CD’s”, he told Kasapafmonline.com.

The artist who doubles as the leader of the prison choir held patrons spell bound with his vocal abilities when he performed at the “Pull Out Ceremony”of the former regional commander whose tenure ended a week ago.

He remains a testimony to his colleagues in the yard as many have become refined individuals through his influence.

Richard is poised to spread the gospel and educate the public on refraining from deviant acts, but noted “I can’t do all these while am still in custody and so mystery management is putting things together to petition the government and I’m also appealing to all influential persons to add their voices so that my music career can see the light of the day”

Richard was arrested in 2006 and was sentenced to twenty years imprisonment by the court of law. His popular track ” Me ne Nyame nam” is receiving massive air play in Kumasi.