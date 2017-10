play videoBukom Banku lost to Samir Bastie in Round 7



The President’s Social Media Management team says a purported tweet congratulating Bastie Samir for defeating popular boxer Braimah Kamoko (Bukom Banku) is fake.

A disclaimer issued and signed by Counsel and Social Media Manager for President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo, Kow Essuman, Esq. said:

“The President has not sent out any such tweet and therefore, we entreat the general public to disregard the purported tweet being circulated on social media platforms.”

قالب وردپرس

Comments