‘I don’t really care about how Ghanaians would take our loss’ – Coach Fabin

Sports News of Sunday, 22 October 2017

Source: ghananewsagency.org

2017-10-22

Coach Paa Kwesi Fabin, has said that he does not really care about, what Ghanaians would say when the team gets home, after losing to Mali by 2:1 in the first quarter final match of the ongoing Federation of International Football Association (FIFA) World Cup, India.

Coach Fabin after a third defeat to the Malians said this at a post-match conference, when he was asked “how Ghanaians would receive the team back home?”

He said “In association football, you either win, lose or draw…we have lost today and I don’t know how they would take it.

“But however they take it, it really doesn’t matter and I really don’t mind,” he noted.

Coach Fabin further noted that, the game should have been rescheduled due to the heavy rains and how soaked the pitch was, rendering ball control difficult.

“For me I thought the game should have been rescheduled and played on another time, but the organizers said we should play, so we had to play,” he said.

Ghana has lost to Mali three times 2017, after Mali beat Ghana by a goal to nil at Gabon in the Africa Under-17 Championship and a recent friendly in Dubai.