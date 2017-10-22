I don’t believe NPP gurus are behind CID Boss’ dismissal – Inusah Fuseini

General News of Sunday, 22 October 2017

Bright Oduro, has been relieved of his duty as Director-General of CID

A leading member of the National Democratic Congress (NDC) has said that he does not believe gurus in the New Patriotic Party (NPP) are behind the dismissal of immediate past Director General of the Criminal Investigations Department (CID).

Inusah Fuseini, who is the Member of Parliament (MP) for Tamale Central in the Northern Region, noted that there is no ulterior motive behind a decision for Bright Oduro to proceed on leave.

Mr. Oduro, who was appointed as CID boss in January 2017 at the rank of Deputy Commissioner of Police (DCOP) and was recently promoted to the rank of Commissioner of Police (COP), was surprisingly asked to proceed on leave last week.

He was asked to proceed on leave a few hours after MP for Assin Central, Kennedy Agyapong had reiterated a series of allegations on the radio against him.

The MP accused him of protecting and shielding criminals and land guards at Miotso in the Greater Accra Region. Mr. Oduro alleged that, Minister of National Security, Mr. Albert Kan Dapaah masterminded his untimely removal by siding with Kennedy Agyapong’s radio allegations without giving him a hearing.

But speaking on Newsfile on Joy FM/JoyNews, Inusah Fuseini, who is the former Minister for Lands and Natural Resources, said the senior policer’s claim that his sacking was politically motivated is unconvincing.

“I don’t believe that NPP gurus are behind his dismissal [because] he is going on accumulated leave even though it smacks of proceed on leave but this one, he would have gone on January 3rd anyway. He’s got accumulated leave [and] he’s been asked to take his accumulated leave and go and rest; why don’t people want to rest?”

“You, by your own statement you were supposed to go in August, you were granted August, granted September and the only reason that you were told to go in October is because they said you were aiding land guards. This is very illogical,” he noted.

While he observed that Mr. Oduro was due to go on retirement in January 2018, the former Minister urged that, “I think that Bright Oduro should have used the internal processes if he felt hard done by the decision of the police service to ask him to go on accumulated leave.”

He noted that, “Our police service should begin to be very professional,” the NDC MP said, President Akufo-Addo has ignored all warnings not to appoint ACP Maame Yaa Tiwaa Addo-Danquah as Acting Director General of the CID because of comments she made on a leaked tape.

He mocked that, “You didn’t need to wait, she had provided justification for her appointment. She was interested in meeting the president and bringing to his attention people who were around him and sabotaging him, didn’t you hear that on the tape?”

“So an appointment of that nature could easily make it possible for her to meet the president… she believes seriously that the president is a good man and that people are sabotaging the president,” he added.

“The president has done what his people are expecting in this circumstance so that it can facilitate the meeting,” the former Minister stressed and added that, she is now on “a very good pedestal.”

Inusah Fuseini said it was on the basis of her “professional conduct” that Kwaku Baako, Editor in Chief of the New Crusading Guide, suggested that, she acted inappropriately and something should be brought to bear.

Following Mr Bright Oduro’s cries, “probably it’s time [for the Interior Ministry] to look at the professional conduct of the police service,” the Tamale Central MP urged.