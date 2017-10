Bukom Banku tasted his first loss at the hands of Bastie Samir



Ghanaians as usual have taken to social media to troll maverick boxer Briamah Kamoko popularly known as Bukom Banku after he was knocked out by Samir Bastie in a non-title bout.

The self-acclaimed Africa Mayweather was knocked down in the 7th round by the former amateur captain Bastie and this defeat has gone viral with Ghanaians making fun of the boxer.

Banku was served with his first defeat in thirty professional boxing bouts.

